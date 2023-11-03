Estonia is ready to accept the establishment of representation from Taipei

Like many other EU countries, Estonia is ready to accept the establishment of a non-diplomatic economic or cultural representation from Taipei to promote corresponding relations, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.
«The Estonian government regularly reviews the main topics in our foreign policy, including our relations with countries in Asia, which is of growing importance to us. We discussed Estonia's China policy during a Cabinet meeting on Nov. 2,» Tsahkna said.
«In our relations with China, we strive for a unified policy with the European Union and seek to develop as broad cooperation as possible with like-minded partners, particularly transatlantic allies. The more united we are in our China policy, the better for all democratic countries,» Tsahkna stated.
«As we have declared as the European Union, China is simultaneously a partner, competitor, and rival to us. We need to consider all these aspects in our China policy,» he went on.
«It is important to maintain a constructive relationship with Beijing, among other things, to address various global and regional issues and resolve differences peacefully. For instance, it is crucial that China should not support Russian aggression and follow the principles of a rules-based international order. We consistently emphasize this in our communication,» Tsahkna said.
The foreign minister noted that it is understandably important for Estonia to protect its core values, including democracy and human rights.
«We emphasize this at every meeting with Chinese representatives,» Tsahkna stated, adding, however, that Estonia does not recognize Taiwan as a state and does not develop political relations with Taiwan within the one-China policy framework.
«Nevertheless, we find it important to invigorate relations with Taiwan in the economy, education, culture, civil society exchanges, and other such areas,» he said. «We also support Taiwan's participation in international life in areas where it serves global interests, such as in the fight against pandemics and Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly. Enhancing such relations with Taiwan is not in conflict with the one-China policy.»
«We are aware that Joseph Wu will participate in an event organized by the International Center for Defense Studies in Estonia on Nov. 8. Wu is not in Estonia at the invitation of the government or its members, and since we do not have political relations with Taiwan, government members will not meet with him,» he said.
However, Tsahkna pointed out there is nothing objectionable about Wu's visit to Estonia.
«In a democratic country, Estonian citizens have the right and freedom to meet with anyone, organize discussions, and develop cooperation, as long as this does not violate Estonian laws,» the foreign minister said.
«For international security and stability, it is critical that differences surrounding the Taiwan Strait remain within peaceful bounds. Estonia emphasizes this principle consistently and steadfastly,» Tsahkna added.