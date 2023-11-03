Estonia is ready to accept the establishment of representation from Taipei

«The Estonian government regularly reviews the main topics in our foreign policy, including our relations with countries in Asia, which is of growing importance to us. We discussed Estonia's China policy during a Cabinet meeting on Nov. 2,» Tsahkna said.

«In our relations with China, we strive for a unified policy with the European Union and seek to develop as broad cooperation as possible with like-minded partners, particularly transatlantic allies. The more united we are in our China policy, the better for all democratic countries,» Tsahkna stated.

«As we have declared as the European Union, China is simultaneously a partner, competitor, and rival to us. We need to consider all these aspects in our China policy,» he went on.

«It is important to maintain a constructive relationship with Beijing, among other things, to address various global and regional issues and resolve differences peacefully. For instance, it is crucial that China should not support Russian aggression and follow the principles of a rules-based international order. We consistently emphasize this in our communication,» Tsahkna said.

The foreign minister noted that it is understandably important for Estonia to protect its core values, including democracy and human rights.