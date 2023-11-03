Members of Estonian govt not meeting with Taiwanese formin

Reinsalu, who left the position of foreign minister after a change in government half a year ago, does not rule out that he might have met with Taiwan's foreign minister if he were still in office.

«I would definitely seriously consider it,» he said.

Reinsalu added that it was time for Estonia to establish closer economic relations with Taiwan.

«Estonia is one of the few Nordic and Baltic countries without a Taiwanese economic representation,» he said.

In relation to the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline and communication cables running along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, the Office of the Prosecutor's General wishes to investigate the Hong Kong-flagged vessel Newnew Polar Bear, which is likely related to the damage, in cooperation with Chinese authorities.

Postimees inquired whether the visit of the Taiwanese foreign minister to Estonia might affect China's willingness to cooperate with Estonian investigators. Reinsalu said these two issues should not be linked.

«If the Chinese provide us with information, it would be done based on international maritime law, I suppose,» Reinsalu said.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas from the Reform Party also expressed the opinion that the visit of the Taiwanese minister should not affect the investigation.

«I do not believe that it will in any way affect our communication with China,» Kallas said.

«Estonia has followed the one-China policy for decades and ministers have not met with official representatives from Taiwan or Tibet.»