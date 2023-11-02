Interior minister: Russia trying to mobilize pro-Russian minority

«Similarly, upon acquiring Russian Federation citizenship, an individual is obliged, for example, to go fight for Russia in Ukraine in the event of mobilization. Fighting on the side of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine is known to be a criminal offense in Estonia, something to bear in mind upon returning here,» Laanemets emphasized.

The interior minister opined that the citizenship campaign would not prove too successful among Estonian residents because Russia's extensive aggression against Ukraine in 2022 actually significantly increased the interest of Russian citizens living in Estonia in obtaining Estonian citizenship.

«If in 2021, 291 citizens of the Russian Federation applied for Estonian citizenship, in 2022 this number more than doubled to 726 individuals. Rather, the problem has been that Russia does not let people renounce their citizenship, which complicates many from obtaining Estonian citizenship,» he said.