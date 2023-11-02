ERKKI KOORT ⟩ The Hamas-Israeli conflict increases migratory pressure and adds to the threat of terrorism in Europe

There is no safe location in Gaza, which means people are trying to get out of the sector. The only conceivable direction would be Egypt. It is one of the few countries in the region that has tried to maintain some kind of balance, but they have no influence over the opposing sides. Moreover, throughout the entire conflict, they have also not wanted to provide a safe place for the Palestinians. They don't want to do it now, and if the Palestinians manage to get out of Gaza, they will probably move to Europe.
The migration caused by the Israel-Hamas war brings many fortune-seekers from other regions in Middle East and Northen Africa that have nothing to do with Gaza or the Palestinians. But because there is an order, there are also smugglers, and the business of organized crime human trafficking can flourish. In other words, the migratory pressure on Europe is more likely to be greater than the number of refugees from Gaza.
The threat of attack is growing
On October 17, around 6:30 p.m., an attack hit Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. According to various estimates, 1,000 to 3,000 people took refuge in the hospital, of whom around 500 died. Israel was blamed as the first logical attacker. Sometime later, claims began to appear that it could be a missile fired by the terrorist organization Islamic Jihad, which deviated from the target due to a malfunction. This version was also shared by US President Joe Biden during his visit to Israel. Israel has called the death toll exaggerated and released a wiretapped conversation between two Hamas members talking about a stray rocket.