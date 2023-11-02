ERKKI KOORT ⟩ The Hamas-Israeli conflict increases migratory pressure and adds to the threat of terrorism in Europe

There is no safe location in Gaza, which means people are trying to get out of the sector. The only conceivable direction would be Egypt. It is one of the few countries in the region that has tried to maintain some kind of balance, but they have no influence over the opposing sides. Moreover, throughout the entire conflict, they have also not wanted to provide a safe place for the Palestinians. They don't want to do it now, and if the Palestinians manage to get out of Gaza, they will probably move to Europe.

The migration caused by the Israel-Hamas war brings many fortune-seekers from other regions in Middle East and Northen Africa that have nothing to do with Gaza or the Palestinians. But because there is an order, there are also smugglers, and the business of organized crime human trafficking can flourish. In other words, the migratory pressure on Europe is more likely to be greater than the number of refugees from Gaza.

The threat of attack is growing