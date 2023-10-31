Tartu-Riga train line expected to start operating next year.

«Elron carries out transport according to the wishes of the state, that is the owner, and the possibilities of the train fleet, so the period and frequency depend primarily on the order and available rolling stock,» he said.

The Tartu city government has been negotiating the Tartu-Riga train line for years. Mayor Urmas Klaas said that in the context of the upcoming European Capital of Culture year, the establishment of a Tartu-Riga train connection is crucial and the city government will also do everything possible to help.

«I have told Elron's representatives that the optimal time to launch train traffic would be the beginning of the tourist season, that is summer,» Klaas said, adding that the Tartu-Riga train connection should continue even after the Capital of Culture year.

According to Klaas, the main issue when it comes to the launch of the Tartu-Riga train line is the quality of the service and a suitable route schedule.

«The timetable is important for the passenger, so that the departure times meet people's needs, that the train is faster than, for example, the bus, that the train is modern,» he added.