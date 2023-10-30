Apartment building in Viljandi catches fire after gas explosion

Rescue Board spokesperson Henrik Veenpere said that, according to preliminary information, a gas cylinder exploded on the balcony of one of the apartments on the upper floor and people were evacuated both from the building in question and the adjacent building.

The building was so badly damaged in the accident that, according to the police, residents will not be able to enter the building for the next few days. According to the police, all residents who needed a place to stay for the night could turn to the Mannimae guest house, where they would be offered a room. It is also possible to bring pets there.

Meelis Lill, head of proceedings at the Viljandi police station, said that people must not enter the 14 Toome Street building, as it is dangerous. Both fire and water caused damage. According to Lill, a Viljandi County bus was parked near the building for the residents' use, where they could keep warm and which would also take the residents to the accommodation. However, those who wished could go to the Mannimae guest house by themselves. However, several residents found a place to stay with relatives or friends.