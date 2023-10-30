Wolf brought from Riga Zoo to Elistvere Animal Park escapes from enclosure

A two-year-old female wolf brought from Riga Zoo to Elistvere Animal Park in southern Estonia this week has escaped from its enclosure.
All residents of the area who happen to see a wolf are asked to report it either directly to the animal park or to the national information hotline 1247.
A wolf named Koroonius has been living in the Elistvere Animal Park, located on the border of Tartu County and Jogeva County, for the last three years. On Oct. 25, a female wolf arrived from Riga Zoo in Latvia as a companion for Koroonius.
Andri Plato, head of the Jogeva County visitor area of state forest manager RMK, said that the new resident of the animal park was placed in a separate enclosure. According to the animal park staff, the newcomer seemingly had a calm first night and subsequent morning, with the new wolf and Koroonius sniffing each other through a fence.
«There was no sign that the female wolf was hatching an escape plan. In the afternoon, the workers discovered that a corner panel of the enclosure, which had served its purpose well so far, had been moved so far that a clamp gave way and the animal found a way to squeeze out,» Plato said.
Plato added that the residents of the area have been informed of the situation and asked to report the sighting of a wolf immediately.
«This is a wolf who was born and raised in a zoo, who has no experience of coping in the wild. We have also been in contact with regional hunting societies, who will come to our aid on the weekend by going through the surrounding forests to find signs of the missing wolf's movement. If we find out where our escapee is, we can set up trail cameras and try to catch the wolf by luring it with bait. We really hope that we can bring the bride intended for Koroonius back to the animal park alive and well,» he said.
Marko Kubarsepp, wolf specialist and chief specialist of the wildlife department of the Environment Agency, said that a wolf raised in captivity is still a wolf by nature, not a domestic animal.
«Therefore, we have only one request for the people of Elistvere and the entire surrounding area: if you see a wolf, report it immediately, but stay away from the animal yourself. Report it and, if possible, mark the place where you saw the wolf on the map,» Kubarsepp said.