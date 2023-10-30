Wolf brought from Riga Zoo to Elistvere Animal Park escapes from enclosure

«This is a wolf who was born and raised in a zoo, who has no experience of coping in the wild. We have also been in contact with regional hunting societies, who will come to our aid on the weekend by going through the surrounding forests to find signs of the missing wolf's movement. If we find out where our escapee is, we can set up trail cameras and try to catch the wolf by luring it with bait. We really hope that we can bring the bride intended for Koroonius back to the animal park alive and well,» he said.