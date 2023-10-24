Anchor suspected as cause of pipeline damage between Estonia and Finland

«We have thoroughly investigated the area near and around the site of the damage to the gas pipeline on the Baltic Sea floor,» a representative from the Finnish Central Criminal Police said, emphasizing that various authorities worked closely together in the investigation and information was also shared with the Estonian authorities.

An anchor has been found on the seabed that may have been responsible for the damage sustained by the gas pipeline. The anchor, which weighed six tons, was lifted from the seabed on Tuesday, missing one of its flukes. Only a small part of the anchor was visible before it was brought to the surface by divers, who completed their work last night.

The Central Criminal Police is diligently working to ascertain whether this object is related to the gas pipeline's damage, placing a significant emphasis on scrutinizing the navigational paths of various vessels. The investigation remains in progress, necessitating substantial further efforts.