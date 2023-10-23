Russians send nearly 50 ghost yachts to Estonia over the summer

According to Russian customs declarations, the most expensive yacht imported to Estonia is the 10-year-old Sunseeker Predator, which, according to the documents, is worth 5.46 million euros. In terms of price, it is followed by Ferretti 780, completed four years ago, with 3.37 million euros and Azimut 78 with 3.08 million euros.

According to the customs declarations, the value of 16, or more than a third, of the yachts allegedly brought to Estonia this year in May, June and July exceeds one million euros. Although luxury vessels are generally categorized by their length and level of service, most often those priced between one and 10 million euros are considered superyachts.

The cheapest vessel that arrived in Estonia -- the almost 8-meter-long Bombus -- costs a little more than 150,000 euros. Vessels with a value between 100,000 and one million euros are simply classified as yachts. Vessels worth less than 100,000 euros are considered boats.

At the same time, according to the customs declarations, six yachts went to Finland, but none to Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania. After Estonia, Turkey is in second place in this ranking with 31 yachts with Russian owners.