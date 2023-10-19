PHOTOS ⟩ Estonia to buy about EUR 200 mln worth of armored vehicles from Turkey

The armored vehicles purchased by Estonia are divided into two categories: 4×4 armored vehicles, which will be used by smaller crews in both the 1st and 2nd Infantry Brigades, and 6×6 armored vehicles, which will serve as armored personnel carriers in the 2nd Infantry Brigade. The 4×4 armored vehicles are of the NMS model, to be supplied by Nurol Makina, while the 6×6 armored vehicles are the Arma model, to be supplied by Otokar. The first armored vehicles are expected to arrive in Estonia in 2024.

The new armored vehicles will be adapted to the specific needs of the Estonian defense forces and certified for protection against both small arms fire and mine blasts. For security purposes, the vehicles are equipped with a smoke grenade launcher and a 12.7 mm heavy machine gun mounted on the roof turret of the vehicle.

The contracts for the wheeled armored vehicles have a duration of 10 years and allow for additional armored vehicle and spare parts purchases if necessary. The estimated cost of the procurement is approximately 200 million euros, which includes the vehicles, documentation, training, special tools and equipment and spare parts. These contracts can also be used to request services for the maintenance, repairs, and development of the vehicles.