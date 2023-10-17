Technical error shortens validity of some ID cards by 1 day

The first batch of these cards will reach their end of validity in March 2024. The Police and Border Guard Board will send timely personal notifications about the issue to the cardholders.

ID cards serve both as an identity verification document and as a tool allowing electronic authentication and digital signature for up to five years. Due to a technical glitch in the communication between the card manufacturer's systems, some of the ID cards, residence permit cards, and digital ID cards issued in earlier years have their certificate validity shortened by one day. This means that on the last day of the document's validity, it can no longer be used for digital authentication and signing. However, as a physical document, the card remains valid until its expiry date.

The first such affected cards will expire in March 2024. The Police and Border Guard Board will send a personal notification to those affected one month before the end of the document's validity so they can take this into account when getting a new document. These notifications will start being sent by Police and Border Guard Board to cardholders from February next year.