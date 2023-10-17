Estonia to purchase EUR 220 mln worth of armored vehicles from Turkey

In order to acquire the armored vehicles, contracts will be signed with two Turkish companies for the purpose of armoring the 2nd Infantry Brigade of the Estonian defense forces, the development of which has been heavily invested in in recent years, the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) said.

The contract will be signed by Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur and Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler.

The task of the future partners is to equip the Estonian defense forces with approximately 220 wheeled armored vehicles and the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) center of the Rescue Board with four 4x4 armored vehicles.