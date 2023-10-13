Chicago Bulls waives Estonian forward Henri Drell.

The Chicago Bulls basketball team announced that they have waived two players, Estonian forward Henri Drell and American guard Max Heidegger, ahead of the NBA season.
The six-time NBA champions played a preseason game last night against the Denver Nuggets, which they won 133-124 in the second overtime. Drell didn't get any playing time in that match.
Although Drell failed to get his foot in the door with the Bulls' main team, that doesn't mean his games in the United States -- including in a Bulls jersey -- are automatically over.
The Estonian will continue to be able to play in the NBA's minor league, the G-League, as he has done for the last two seasons in the ranks of the Windy City Bulls. The second option for the 23-year-old would be to return to Europe.