United States to give USD 50 mln of Danske Bank penalty to Estonia

Last December, Danske Bank filed a guilty plea to a bank fraud conspiracy charge and, in agreement with the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, agreed to pay a total fine of nearly two billion dollars. During several years of international judicial cooperation, Estonian prosecutors contributed to the prosecution of violations so that the authorities in both Denmark and the US could prosecute Danske for money laundering.

Estonia will continue cooperation with the United States in combating serious crime, the Estonian ministry said in conclusion of the press release.

Estonian chief prosecutor's office: US giving Estonia USD 50 mln not usual

«This is not the first time the United States has shared assets with Estonia in this way, but this time we are talking about an unprecedented amount. It is important to keep in mind that the sharing of fines is a right of the United States, not an obligation,» Estonia's chief prosecutor Andres Parmas said on Friday.

He said the decision to allocate such a large amount confirms the weight of the role of Estonian law enforcement authorities in the proceedings that led to the fining of Danske.

«In Estonia, a court can only impose a fine of up to 16 million euros on a company on conviction. Therefore, we are very satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations, as the money we will receive exceeds the maximum possible penalty in Estonia more than threefold,» the prosecutor general said.