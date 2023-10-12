Natl Audit Office: Area of prisons should be reduced to cut costs

The National Audit Office finds that it is necessary to critically assess the reasonableness of keeping all units in operation. If the property and staff of the Tallinn and Viru prisons were to ensure the enforcement of the imprisonment of all inmates, the state would save up to 13 million euros per year in maintenance costs as at 2023 by closing the oldest and most depreciated Tartu prison. If only two prisons were managed, the cost per one inmate would be more than 1,000 euros lower than forecast by 2032.

As the number of inmates decreases, the prison infrastructure, staff and rehabilitative activities need a long-term plan. According to the ministry, the vacated space can be used to place inmates in individual cells, but in the opinion of the National Audit Office, this no longer meets the principle of efficient use of the existing infrastructure, because the prison would not be able to save on staff and property management costs as the number of inmates decreases. This means that there could be less time and money and fewer people to develop rehabilitation. The ministry has not estimated the costs of prisons with single cells and the staffing needs to meet the objective of rehabilitation in sparsely occupied prisons.