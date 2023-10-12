ForMin confirms death of Estonian-Israeli citizen near Gaza Strip

On Thursday, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that an Estonian-Israeli dual citizen died during Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel near the Gaza Strip over the weekend.
«It is with profound sadness that I received the shocking news of the death of an Estonian citizen in a terror attack directed against Israel near the Gaza Strip. On behalf of all the people of Estonia, I extend my condolences to the bereaved family,» Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.
Adhering to data protection principles, the Foreign Ministry will not disclose further details about the incident.
Last Saturday, the extremist Palestinian group Hamas launched aggressive actions against Israel. In the ensuing conflict, they fired thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel, while hundreds of their militants penetrated Israeli borders, raiding military installations, committing atrocities against civilians, and taking hostages. Israel responded with declaring a state of emergency, military mobilization, and conducting airstrikes on Gaza.