President: Estonia's gas supply security, internet connection not at risk

«I landed in Seoul and a visit to the Republic of Korea is beginning, accompanied by a representative business delegation. However, my thoughts are still at home, where new information is continuing to come in about the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline connecting Estonia to Finland and our communication cable. We now know that the cause is not nature, but likely human activity. Who, why and how? Negligence or intent? These questions still need to be answered,» Karis said.

«The police services of Estonia and Finland have initiated an investigation, the investigators have the first leads. Estonia and Finland have also turned to their allies, who are ready to share all relevant information with us. Estonian internal and external security services are doing a good job to solve these cases, I can confirm based on the information I have received from them so far. The culprits must be identified and brought to light, whatever their motives,» the president added.