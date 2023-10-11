Norway: Small explosion likely occurred near Estonia-Finland gas pipeline

The institute’s research director Timo Tiira told the Finnish news agency STT that the explosion was of very low magnitude.

«It was barely detectable by our measurement stations,» he said.

Finland has not yet had a chance to analyze this information, as it was relayed on Tuesday evening.

According to Norwegian data, the explosion had a magnitude of 1.0. It occurred at 1:20 a.m., approximately 20 kilometers north of the northwestern Estonian port town of Paldiski.

Norsar stated in their message that the data about the location and magnitude of the explosion are not yet certain.

Norway has invested in seismic monitoring and automatically monitors activities both within its own country and in nearby regions.