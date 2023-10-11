Estonian ministers: Damage to Balticconnector is man-made

In addition to damage to the gas pipeline located 60 meters underwater in the Gulf of Finland, the telecommunication cable operated by telecom Elisa has also been damaged, with the location of the damage being at a depth of 70 meters underwater in Estonia's economic zone.

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur advised against making hasty conclusions regarding the gas pipeline incident, stating that the matter is under investigation and that blame for the incident cannot yet be assigned.

Finnish president: External activity probably behind Finland-Estonia gaspipe leak

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday a leak leading to the shutdown of the natural gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland over the weekend was probably caused by an «external» element.

«It is likely that the damage to both the gas pipeline and the telecommunications cable is the result of external activity,» Niinisto said.

He did not elaborate.

According to Niinisto, the cause of the damage is unknown, and an investigation by Finland and Estonia is ongoing.

«We are in contact with our allies and partners. I spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. NATO is ready to help in the investigations,» he said.

According to Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, the Balticconnector leak is in Finland's economic waters, but the damage to the interconnector is probably in the economic zone of Estonia. Orpo added that, according to current information, the leak could not have occurred during normal use of the pipe or due to a pressure change.

Finland's gas network operator, state-owned Gasgrid, and Estonia's Elering said on Sunday that the Balticconnector pipeline had been shut down over a suspected leak.