Over 60 brigades working on eliminating storm damage

A Level 2 warning has been issued for all of Estonia with storm winds estimated to reach up to 32 meters per second, indicating that the weather is hazardous. The storm has already broken many trees and branches, causing extensive power outages across Estonia. Currently, approximately 34,500 customers are without power, and this number is expected to increase today.

«We are working with increased forces in two shifts to resolve disruptions and restore power supply as quickly as possible,» Elektrilevi CEO Mihkel Harm said.

«As the storm winds continue today, we're anticipating more outages. Unfortunately, resolving the blackouts is hampered by the strong winds since it is life-threatening, and safety is most important. We also urge people to follow all warnings and stay at home safe and sound during hazardous weather.»