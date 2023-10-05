2.6 km section of Tallinn-Parnu road to be turned into 2+2 road

«This is a very important road section on the Via Baltica route, where traffic density is extremely high. Therefore, we will soon make the road section safer for road users and increase driving comfort,» Janno Sammul, director of the road management division of the Transport Administration, said in a press release.

The 2.6-kilometer section starts at the Janesselja roundabout on the way into Parnu, which will be rebuilt into a turbo roundabout. The road will continue along the existing route, widening towards the Raama bog. Before the settlement, the road will turn onto a completely new route and flow along Tuisu Street to Ehitajate Street.

A light traffic tunnel will be built for pedestrians and the Hirvela, Tuule and Parmu intersections will get traffic lights. In addition, nearly 1.7 kilometers of noise barrier will be built and lighting will be installed along the entire section. The existing Tallinn Road will become a local road connecting the village of Sauga and the city of Parnu.