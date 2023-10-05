Estonian Football Association declares: No matches against Russia.

The decision to reintegrate Russia's U17 teams into international tournaments was made by UEFA's executive committee.

«Neither the Estonian Football Association nor any person affiliated with it was aware of UEFA's intention beforehand or involved in the decision-making process at any level. Had we been able to participate in the decision-making, the Estonian Football Association would have opposed the reintegration of Russia's U17 teams into international football,» the association said.

«While UEFA has made its decision, we object and cannot, nor want to, comply with that decision. The Estonian Football Association's clear, unequivocal and unreserved stance is that Estonian national teams will not play against Russia. UEFA has been aware of our position from the outset. The Estonian Football Association deeply regrets that previous messages may have misconstrued our stances,» the association emphasized.

The association also finds it crucial to reiterate several of its previously stated positions.

It is vital to remain united within Estonia, especially in a situation where people stand together for the same cause -- for Estonia, in support of Ukraine, and against Russian aggression. Supporting Ukraine inherently means opposing Russia's war in Ukraine and that must be unambiguously condemned, the Estonian Football Association said.