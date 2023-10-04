Estonia maintains 2nd place in global internet freedom

The main message, articulated by one of the Estonian reporters, Hille Hinsberg, an e-governance expert from Proud Engineers, is, "Estonia, known for its high level of digital society, ensures network availability and the country provides strong protection for user rights. Restrictions on internet content and channels concern curbing the spread of hostile propaganda and disinformation and sanctions against Russian media channels."

Although Estonia maintains a high position, events that attracted attention during the observed period are highlighted in the report. For instance, since the beginning of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Estonia's Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority has issued orders to telecommunications companies to block media and web channels related to the Russian state, to prevent the spread of war propaganda. Combined with implemented sanctions, a total of 51 television channels and nearly 200 websites have been banned in Estonia.

In relation to sanctions, from January to June 2022, Facebook blocked access in Estonia to 163 posts that referenced media sources under the control of the Russian state and thus violated EU sanctions.

After parliamentary elections held this March, the new coalition government planned to impose stricter punishments for hate speech. The contested bill has now reached the parliamentary procedure.