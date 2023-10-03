Ott Tänak to rejoin Hyundai Motorsport

"It's completely different now. It's not something that's [kept] quiet that Ott didn't love all of the team in the past, but now they're new faces," the source said. "OK, it's not like [Andrea] Adamo is coming back, but we can see he [Tänak] can see the change and it's enough to convince him to come to the factory again."

Talking to Belgian media outlet RTBF, Neuville admitted he would look forward to the return of the driver he considered his hardest team-mate. Neuville said: "We have to strengthen the team. He'll probably come back with knowledge of another competing car [and] that can only help."

"I always said it: he was the toughest team-mate, the hardest to beat. It was a reference for me, it gave me the opportunity to surpass myself from time to time," he said.

Talking more about a possible rivalry within the team, Neuville said he had confidence in the team's management.

"Even if team collaboration has not always been easy, with Cyril Abiteboul at the helm, he will play the game and he will be a good team-mate," Neuville added.

DirtFish understands Esapekka Lappi will remain with the team next season, but the Finn could run a reduced program, potentially sharing a third car with countryman Teemu Suninen.