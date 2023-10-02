September significantly warmer than usual in Estonia

September 2023 turned out to be significantly warmer as well as rainier than the many-year average for the month of September in Estonia, according to the national weather service.
The average air temperature in Estonia in September was 15.6 degrees Celsius, higher by as much as 3.4 degrees than the long-term average. The highest air temperature was recorded at 26 degrees on Sept. 12 in the northeastern town of Kunda, and the lowest at 0.5 degrees on Sept. 18 in Kuusiku, central Estonia.
The average amount of precipitation was 64 millimeters, equaling 111 percent of the long-term average for September. The biggest amount of rainfall per 24 hours was 56 millimeters, registered on the small Gulf of Riga island of Kihnu on Sept. 14.
The average number of hours of sunshine for Estonia was 196.9 hours, equaling 125 percent of the many-year average.