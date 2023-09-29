Eurostat flash estimate: Estonia's inflation slowed to 4 pct in September

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 4.3 percent in September 2023, down from 5.2 percent in August, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, while Estonia's inflation is estimated to have decelerated from 4.3 percent to 4 percent.
Of the euro area member states for which Eurostat has data, inflation was the fastest in Slovakia at 8.9 percent, followed by Croatia at 7.3 percent and Slovenia at 7.1 percent.
Inflation was slowest in Belgium at 0.7 percent, and in the Netherlands, prices even declined 0.3 percent.
The September inflation is expected to be 3.5 percent in Latvia, 4.1 percent in Lithuania and 3 percent in Finland.
Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol and tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in September at 8.8 percent, followed by services, 4.7 percent, non-energy industrial goods, 4.2 percent, and energy, -4.7 percent.