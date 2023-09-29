Eurostat flash estimate: Estonia's inflation slowed to 4 pct in September

Of the euro area member states for which Eurostat has data, inflation was the fastest in Slovakia at 8.9 percent, followed by Croatia at 7.3 percent and Slovenia at 7.1 percent.

Inflation was slowest in Belgium at 0.7 percent, and in the Netherlands, prices even declined 0.3 percent.

The September inflation is expected to be 3.5 percent in Latvia, 4.1 percent in Lithuania and 3 percent in Finland.