Soviet monument being demolished in Saue rural municipality near Tallinn

The concrete pyramid with a height of a few meters was likely poured from a high quality mixture back in the day, as the work to crush it is taking quite a while.

«The work is being paid for by the municipality, the cost of the work is about 4,500 euros,» Saue rural municipality mayor Andres Laisk said.

Since it is not a war grave, the monument will not be dealt with by the War Museum and getting rid of it is the task of the local government.

The Soviet monument is located about 2.5 kilometers from the border of Tallinn on the left-hand side of Paldiski Road.