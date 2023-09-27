Estonian ForMin to cut 45 positions, close consulates in New York and San Francisco

The consulates general in New York and San Francisco will be closed starting next summer and consular services and economic diplomacy in the direction of the United States will be reorganized, ministry spokespeople said. During the reorganization, the Estonian embassy in Washington will be supplemented with a consular diplomat and an economic diplomat.

«When planning the savings concerning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in more detail, we have proceeded from the principle that we must continue to be able to fulfill our main tasks successfully, including the active implementation of foreign policy. When preparing for a possible cut, we analyzed all units of the ministry,» Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said. «The reduction of positions affects all areas of our activities and also our foreign missions.»