Overdose deaths up sharply in Estonia

It is a cause for concern that the toxicology of the youngest victims, those 17-22 years old, also shows fentanyl and protonitazen. Most overdose deaths are caused by the combination of several drugs. For example, in the case of nitazenes, in many cases the analysis showed additionally the presence of benzodiazepines and opioid drugs used as prescription drugs for pain treatment, Abel-Ollo said.

In 19 cases, diphenhydramine was found, which is a drug that is not suitable for all people, especially in combination with other medicines and drugs. Xylazine, which is used as a veterinary medicine and has muscle-relaxing, analgesic, sedative and anaesthetic effects in animals, is added to substances so that their combined effect is more like the longer-lasting effects of heroin, but can be life-threatening to humans, Abel-Ollo added.

If substances are used in a mix, their effects are significantly more unpredictable and the risks, including the risk of overdose, increase exponentially.