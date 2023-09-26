Estonian parlt committee recommends using historic name Konigsberg instead of Kaliningrad

Committee chairman Marko Mihkelson said that the committee found that using the Soviet-era name Kaliningrad in the Estonian language should be discontinued and the historic name Konigsberg should be used instead. Members of the committee also pointed out that the city of Kingissepp in Russia should be called by its former name Jamburg or Jaama.

The committee made the proposal to consider changing the name to the language committee of the Estonian Language Society, which participates in defining the standard of the Estonian written language and includes an advisory working group on foreign names. Mihkelson underlined that Latvia, Lithuania and Poland had also decided to use the historic name of the city instead of Kaliningrad.

In 1255, the city with the old Prussian name Twangste was renamed Konigsberg in honor of King Ottokar II of Bohemia. After World War II, the city became part of the Soviet Union and was renamed Kaliningrad after the Soviet politician and a leading figure of Stalinist terror regime Mikhail Kalinin.