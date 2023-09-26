Estonian govt approves 2024 state budget

A broad-based agreement still stands in the 2024 state budget to allocate 1 percent of GDP to research funding.

Next year, the state will earmark 1.9 billion euros for economic revitalization as investments and investment subsidies, of which approximately 1.1 billion are foreign funds, and nearly 800 million are Estonian taxpayer money.

In order to fit the economy within the limits of nature, the state will focus on environmentally friendly economic growth and develop a clean and diverse living environment. The state will direct 20 million euros over the next four years towards restoring nature and ecosystems. To transition to a circular economy faster and to add value to natural resources, attention will be paid to resource efficiency, and a waste reform will be implemented.

The state will simplify and accelerate the initiation of green energy production to have more clean energy available on the market at favorable prices. For this purpose, a total of 155 million euros will be invested between 2024 and 2027. Among other things, investments will be made in transitioning district heating to renewable fuels, strengthening power grids, and developing new connection capacities.