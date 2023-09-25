Tallinn Zoo announces death of Kibibi, 13-y-o female rhinoceros

Kibibi, a 13-year-old female East African black rhinoceros of the Tallinn Zoo, was euthanized by veterinarians on Friday due to continuing health problems.
With Kibibi's demise, Tallinn Zoo lost its second and last rhino within a period of a few months after the death of Kigoma, a male black rhino also 13 years old, as a result of an accident in June.
When Kibibi had developed a limp in early September, a treatment plan was put in place and the animal was kept under the constant supervision of veterinarians and zookeepers. Thanks to the treatment, the rhino's state of health improved, she became mobile again, ate food in larger quantities and successfully drank water.
Treatment continued, but Kibibi's condition was not stable. Some days she was able to walk, drink water and eat, but there were also days when she did not consume enough food or liquid on her own.
Progress was monitored by keeping the animal indoors overnight, and by last weekend Kibibi was looking fully recovered. On the night between Sunday and Monday, according to the plan drawn up by a veterinarian, the animal should have been kept indoors in a warm room. However, the animal was still allowed to go outside at night and Kibibi chose to spend the night outdoors in the cold, as result of which she suffered from severe hypothermia and her health deteriorated dramatically.
After the appearance of the alarming signs, the veterinarians involved in the treatment of the animal took a joint decision to give Kibibi emergency anesthesia in order to carry out diagnostics that would give a better idea of her state of health. Alas, Kibibi's state of health worsened.
It was with a heavy heart that the veterinarians took the decision to euthanize the animal so she would not have to suffer. The autopsy results will give a more detailed picture of the health problems the animal has been suffering from, the zoo said in a press release.
Katrin Toru, acting director of Tallinn Zoo, said the zoo's community is in mourning.
«We are indescribably sorry that the veterinarians judged that Kibibi had no chance of recovery and that euthanasia was the only solution to avoid further suffering for the animal. Due to a very bad coincidence of circumstances, we have lost both of our rhinos in a period of just a few months and we need to thoroughly analyze our work processes and animal welfare in the light of what has happened,» the acting director of the zoo said.
Tallinn Zoo thanks the staff of the Estonian University of Life Sciences and the zoo who participated in the treatment of the rhino and expresses its condolences to them and to the staff of the department who monitored Kibibi round the clock.
Kibibi, born at the Krefeld Zoo in Germany on July 4, 2010, arrived at the Tallinn Zoo in April 2013. On June 3, 2017, she gave birth to a male calf, Kibeta. Kibibi perfectly settled into the role of mother and became a very caring mother after calving.