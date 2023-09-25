Tallinn Zoo announces death of Kibibi, 13-y-o female rhinoceros

After the appearance of the alarming signs, the veterinarians involved in the treatment of the animal took a joint decision to give Kibibi emergency anesthesia in order to carry out diagnostics that would give a better idea of her state of health. Alas, Kibibi's state of health worsened.

It was with a heavy heart that the veterinarians took the decision to euthanize the animal so she would not have to suffer. The autopsy results will give a more detailed picture of the health problems the animal has been suffering from, the zoo said in a press release.

Katrin Toru, acting director of Tallinn Zoo, said the zoo's community is in mourning.

«We are indescribably sorry that the veterinarians judged that Kibibi had no chance of recovery and that euthanasia was the only solution to avoid further suffering for the animal. Due to a very bad coincidence of circumstances, we have lost both of our rhinos in a period of just a few months and we need to thoroughly analyze our work processes and animal welfare in the light of what has happened,» the acting director of the zoo said.

Tallinn Zoo thanks the staff of the Estonian University of Life Sciences and the zoo who participated in the treatment of the rhino and expresses its condolences to them and to the staff of the department who monitored Kibibi round the clock.