Estonian president at UN: Security Council is hostage to aggressor state

«I want to emphasize, we have never imposed sanctions on Russian food exports to third countries. Russia, and Russia alone, is responsible for this war and for the lives of millions of people who are starving, because it is Russia that is destroying Ukrainian grain production, stealing grain from the occupied territories and bombing Ukrainian ports. Russia's actions demonstrate its willingness to manipulate the market in order to push up the price of grain and deepen the dependence of countries on Russia,» the Estonian head of state said at the debate.

Karis said the UN cannot allow aggression to become a way of doing politics.

«The vast majority of UN members have voted to defend Ukraine's just peace and charter. But the Security Council has remained entirely hostage to the aggressor on this war,» he said.

The Estonian head of state described it as regrettable that the Security Council is not able to act decisively and fulfill its task.

«Its structure and working methods need to be adapted while increasing the powers of the General Assembly. There must be no right of veto if its user acts against international law,» he said.

According to Karis, Estonia supports the Franco-Mexican initiative on veto restriction and the Code of Conduct of the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group not to vote against resolutions aimed at ending mass atrocities, including crimes of aggression.