What will happen in Chechnya after Kadyrov?

It was easier for Ramzan Kadyrov to take leadership over from his father than for his successor to come to power. His personal influence has grown so great in Russia that the successor simply does not «step in his shoes», regardless of the capability of this successor.

We do not know who will be Kadyrov's successor because such brutal and self-centered leaders do not appoint a successor, because they are afraid of a power grab. Even if the next ruler is agreed upon, this change will displace the equilibrium point.

There are essentially two development scenarios: loyalty to Russia or disengagement. Both are still divided in turn, because if Chechnya remains loyal to Russia, it will certainly not be able to maintain its current position. The change will not be quick, but he will definitely retreat from the position where he is «»first among equals» in the federation, because it largely went with Kadyrov's personality. Moreover, the Russian special services will not let the new leader grow so strong. It is certain that Russia will continue to pay the so-called loyalty money for some time, but it is not excluded that the special rights of this region will soon be reduced.