Estonian president to UN secgen: Russia behaving like pirate in Black Sea

«If there was no war, there would be no crisis, and by continuing the aggression, bombing Ukrainian ports and stealing and destroying crops, Russia is endangering millions of human lives. The solution that the UN must focus on is ending this war, taking into account the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and President Zelenskyy's peace plan,» the Estonian head of state said.

During the meeting, the cooperation of European Union member states to keep grain transport channels open and the possible use of Baltic ports to increase Ukraine's grain exports were also discussed.

The president also considered it important to continue issuing strong messages to condemn the war of aggression started by Russia and noted as an important task the need to direct the attention of the UN to explain how Iranian drones under the sanctions of the Security Council are being used by Russia to destroy Ukrainian cities and residents.

Karis said that one of Estonia's goals at this General Assembly is to raise the awareness of the international community about the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and Belarus.

«We have to use every opportunity to stop this activity and get the children back. The issues related to the deportations must remain in the focus of the world's attention,» he added.