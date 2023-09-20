Estonian police catch 21 people who entered country illegally in Valga

Shortly before 3 p.m., a police patrol noticed a group of foreigners at a bus stop in Valga. During a check of the people, it turned out that they had entered the European Union illegally. Among them were 14 men, five women and two children. The people were also checked by an ambulance.

According to preliminary information, the group of 21 people came to Estonia via Latvia. It is currently being clarified where they entered the European Union and where they wanted to go.

Kert Kotkas, head of operation at the South Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board, said that, in the last few weeks, there has been very high illegal migration pressure in Latvia on its border with Belarus, where hundreds of illegal border crossings have been prevented.

«We are in contact with Latvia and Lithuania and exchanging information about what is happening. Today's incident cannot yet be definitely linked to the situation in Latvia, but the police officers are currently determining the circumstances and carrying out procedural acts with the foreigners detained in Valga in order to find out their exact migration route,» Kotkas said on Sunday.