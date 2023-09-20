National Audit Office: Nordica example of state's indecision in managing its company

Just like the entire world’s aviation, the coronavirus crisis also hit Nordica. By fall 2020, Nordica was practically insolvent. In October 2020, the airline received 22 million euros from the state and the opportunity to borrow an additional 8 million euros from the state foundation Kredex. The European Commission approved state aid granted to Nordica on the condition that the company must not operate unprofitable routes. However, it was difficult for Nordica even before the coronavirus pandemic. Liquidity problems had increased after the failed cooperation with the Adria Airline, which ended with a 4.6-million-euro write-off for Nordica.

The National Audit Office is pointing out that Nordica is an example of how the state should not govern a company it owns. The company’s activities and the management’s decisions cannot be permanently monitored because a lot of documents are either missing or have not been preserved. The owner’s guidelines have been contradictory. Nordica was tasked by the minister of economic affairs and infrastructure with ensuring necessary air service for Estonia even after the termination of flights from Tallinn, but it was unclear what was meant by air service necessary for Estonia.