Estonian parlt strips EKRE MP Kert Kingo of immunity.

«The admissibility of evidence and guilt can only be decided by a court. The submission of this request and proposal, as well as the possible removal of parliamentary immunity, does not mean that Kert Kingo is guilty of these crimes. Only the court administers justice, and if the guilt is not proven, then the person is acquitted,» Madise said.

«Expense reimbursements have always been dealt with only by the Riigikogu office and according to certain rules. For more than 30 years, such rules have been in effect, that if it turns out that some expenses do not qualify for expense reimbursements and have been paid out incorrectly, the MP simply pays the money back to the Chancellery of the Riigikogu and the matter is finished. This has been the case with all the hundreds of MPs who have ever sat in this hall and are still sitting here now. If any of the MPs claims otherwise, they are simply lying. Brazenly. The Chancellery of the Riigikogu has not asked me for the money back and therefore has not found that I have done anything wrong. And it has not been done to date. But you see, a criminal procedure was thrown together at the prosecutor's office for me,» Kingo said.