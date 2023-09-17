Estonian government fails to reach deal in budget talks Friday

The leader of Social Democrats, Minister of the Interior Lauri Laanemets, left the venue before the meeting had ended in a bad mood and without talking to reporters.

While on Thursday and on Friday morning, possible cuts were discussed by delegations of the three coalition parties, by Friday the evening a significantly smaller circle remained at the table: Kaja Kallas and Mart Vorklaev from the Reform Party, Kristina Kallas and Margus Tsahkna from Estonia 200, and Lauri Laanemets and Jevgeni Ossinovski from the Social Democratic Party.

Prime Minister Kallas told Postimees on Saturday that the state budget is in a poor shape and the main concern is where to save on expenses or find additional revenues.