Estonian PM loaned money to husband after visiting Metaprint factory

Stark Logistics has reportedly helped Metaprint, a producer of aerosol cans, with transport services to Russia after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Member of the anti-corruption select committee of the parliament Tonis Molder told Postimees that Kallas' loan agreement was signed after her visit to the Metaprint factory.

«This loan agreement was signed a few days after that,» Molder said, adding that the select committee has the loan agreement and two of its annexes but no information if and when the payments took place. Priit Sibul, a member of the same committee, also stated that the visit to the factory and the conclusion of the loan agreement were close in time.

«Kallas herself has said that she has given this loan and it was repaid in three parts. Did she do it through a bank or pay it directly? What was the sum paid out and those received? Has she earned any interest and if so, how much and has she received it?» Molder listed questions that have yet to be answered by the premier.