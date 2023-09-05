Editorials: Estonian PM does not understand seriousness of situation

In its editorial titled «Kallas' Endless Groundhog Day,» Postimees says almost nothing new was learned at the sitting of the anti-corruption select committee, which Kallas attended.

According to the daily, Kallas said she was a good lawyer who earned a lot in her previous life.

«It was all the more strange to see that Kallas had not prepared for the committee meeting at all: there were no notes, documents, and she also started looking for her loan information on her mobile phone on the fly, which ended with the sad realization that it is not possible to get older information from there. Good lawyers do not do that,» Postimees writes.

The daily notes that Kaja Kallas once again missed the opportunity to give convincing and comprehensive answers to the public.