Estonia's top disc golfer Kristin Tattar crowned world champion again

Tattar started the final day of the competition with a five-throw lead over US competitor Missy Gannon and was able to increase the lead on Sunday, ending up with six throws separating them. At one point on Saturday evening, Tattar's lead over Gannon was only two throws.

Tattar, who was also recently crowned European champion, ended the competition in Vermont with 286 throws, followed by Gannon with 293 and third-placed US player Holyn Handley with 299 throws.