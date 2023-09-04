Estonia's top disc golfer Kristin Tattar crowned world champion again

Estonia's leading disc golfer, Kristin Tattar, has been crowned the disc golf world champion for the second year in a row after winning the PDGA Pro Tour event held in Vermont, United States, over the weekend.
Tattar started the final day of the competition with a five-throw lead over US competitor Missy Gannon and was able to increase the lead on Sunday, ending up with six throws separating them. At one point on Saturday evening, Tattar's lead over Gannon was only two throws.
Tattar, who was also recently crowned European champion, ended the competition in Vermont with 286 throws, followed by Gannon with 293 and third-placed US player Holyn Handley with 299 throws.
Estonian player Keiti Tatte also competed in Vermont and while before Sunday's competition day she shared 14th place, Tatte is 11th in the final protocol of the major competition. She completed the course with 312 throws.