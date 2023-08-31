Inflow of cash from Russia to Baltics decreased significantly.

At the same time, there is a significant flow of cash from all three Baltic countries across the external borders of the European Union. In the case of Estonia, to the UK. In Lithuania, cash volumes have also been affected by the rapid growth of the fintech sector, the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit said in a press release on Thursday.

Toomas Plaado, deputy head of the Estonian FIU, said the findings of the international survey are consistent with the FIU's survey of cash related risks of June this year, which looked at the situation in Estonia in more detail.

«Money laundering and related crimes are a cross-border phenomenon, in the fight against which cooperation with other countries is increasingly important, one part of which is joint research of this kind,» he said.

Plaado noted that there is a trend of Estonian individuals and legal entities using Lithuanian payment intermediary accounts for cash transactions. This is partly probably to hide income.

Trends in the cash movement indicate that the Baltic countries are primarily used for cash transit, but the use of cash to launder the proceeds of the shadow economy and other proceeds of crime is also a problem.