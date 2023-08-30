Centuries-old boat discovered during construction of hotel in Tallinn.

«At the moment, work is still underway to clear the boat, and therefore, unfortunately, no fundamental conclusions can be drawn,» archaeologist Rivo Bernotas said. However, given the location of the boat and the coastline at that time, it could date back to the second half of the 17th century as the latest time point.

The archaeologist, the City of Tallinn and contractor AS Merko Ehitus Eesti all emphasized that the location of the find has nothing to do with the construction of the Old City Harbor tramway, and hence it cannot delay the progress of that project.

«This is not a worksite of the Old City Harbor tramway, but of a hotel and office building under construction at 4 Sadama Street, which is also being built by AS Merko Ehitus Eesti,» Tiit Joost, project manager at Merko, said.