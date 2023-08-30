Estonian president: PM's steps will show how serious she considers the problem to be

According to Karis, one of the tasks of the president and members of the government is to maintain Estonia's internal stability and the country's integrity in domestic and foreign policy.

«Imposing economic sanctions on Russia, which is waging a war of conquest in Ukraine, is a common policy of the European Union to contain the aggressor. Estonia has been one of the driving forces behind the sanctions policy. Many business operators engaging in business with Russia pulled out of that business for moral reasons during the year and a half after February 24, 2022. They did the right thing so as not to be associated with the aggressor state and its economic bloodstream,» the president said.

«But we know that not everyone in Europe has done this. Also in Estonia. When it comes to certain companies, this calls into question the credibility of the Estonian state in its interaction with our allies. The business activities of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' family member vis-a-vis Russia have raised many questions in the media and in society, and have put the spotlight on the head of the government and the values that Estonia must follow,» Karis said.