Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' husband will sell stake in Russia-oriented business

"I apologize for the situation that has arisen and for the damage it has caused to my wife. I assure everyone that my wife was not aware of my business activities. We have discussed all this in the light of the media reports this week and her assessment has been clear -- there are no circumstances whatsoever to justify these shipments. But stopping the shipments is no longer enough for me. I cannot take responsibility for my client and my business partner any more than any company could know everything about its client. In these circumstances, it is better for me to withdraw from Stark Logistics and from the company altogether," Hallik said.