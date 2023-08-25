CEO says Metaprint has 40 workers left in Russia

«Instead, we decided to implement an extremely complex receivables management plan where, with declining deliveries, we would still keep customers paying us,» he explained.

According to Lemendik, such a strategy enabled the company to bring back to Estonia two-thirds of the total amount of credit issued.

«In light of what is happening at the moment, this strategy is probably becoming unusable,» he added.

«When implementing this strategy, we agreed with Stark that all trucks will be returning empty, no services will be provided to potential Russian customers. Of course, bringing trucks back empty was financially harmful, but we had no other options,» the manager of Metaprint added.

Lemendik refused to be specific when asked when did Metaprint sign the last contracts in Russia.

«In our field of activity, framework contracts are concluded for up to five years. Within the framework contract, conditions can be specified year by year. Specific customer contracts are confidential,» he said.

It emerged earlier this week that Stark Logistics, a road haulage company co-owned by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' husband Arvo Hallik, has continued to transport goods to Russia throughout the war, as Stark's business partner Metaprint, which also owns a stake in Stark Logistics, has not been able to wind up its business in Russia in a year and a half.

Stark Logistics and Metaprint are linked not only contractually, but also through ownership. The manager of Metaprint, Martti Lemendik, is Stark Logistics' biggest beneficial owner and chairman of the supervisory board.

Kallas told Postimees on Thursday that she was not involved in her spouse's business activities and that any business activity in Russia was ethically objectionable. According to Kallas, her husband has confirmed that the company's activities in Russia will end in September.