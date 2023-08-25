Russian business of Metaprint is under sanctions

The CEO, Kristjan Kraag, told the media on Wednesday that Stark Logistics has an Estonian client, Metaprint, which has an aerosol packaging factory in Russia, the termination of the activity of which has been constantly publicly commented on by the owner in Estonian media.

«Stark Logistics has helped to close the business of this company in Russia because we know the client well because the client's owner is also the majority owner of Stark Logistics. All transport has taken place in the prescribed manner, the competent Estonian authorities have a well-documented overview of it, and no income has arisen for any Russian company or final beneficiary there -- the trucks used for it have not even refueled in Russia as part of the transport,» Kraag said.

Overall, Metaprint is doing well. In 2022, its sales revenue increased by 21.2 percent on year to 99.7 million euros and net profit rose by 27.5 percent to 15.4 million euros.

Sales to countries of the European Union accounted for 74.9 percent of total sales in 2022, growing by 17 percent over the year to 74.7 million euros. Sales in Estonia made up 17.3 million euros of this, up 23 percent year on year. Sales outside the European Union grew by 36 percent to 25 million euros. The report does not provide any further details on the non-EU countries where sales the revenue was generated. However, the report says that gains from changes in the exchange rate of the Russian ruble amounted to some 1.4 million euros last year.

Metaprint AS, founded in 1995, is a manufacturer of steel aerosol packaging. The company mainly produces aerosol packaging for technical products, but also for the food industry and beauty products. It has factories in Tallinn and Parnu.