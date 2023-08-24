Estonian PM says her husband has not acted unethically

«I've always tried to keep my work and family life separate, but now they have come together, or rather, a question has arisen about the activities of my husband's business partner. But let's take a look at this story. The truth is that I am married, happily married, to Arvo Hallik. However, I do not have any insight into his business activities,» Kallas said.

«It is also true that my husband has a minority stake in a logistics company. That was all the information I had on the subject until the beginning of this week. When the media turned to me with questions, of course, I also asked my husband these questions. As he said, one of the company's business lines before the war was also the provision of logistics services in Russia, which was discontinued back in March 2022 due to the start of the hostilities,» the premier explained.

«As my husband has confirmed, they are providing the service to only one Estonian company, and this project, too, is in the phase of discontinuation. Thus, this company has not violated the sanctions imposed on Russia, nor the unwritten rules,» said Kallas.