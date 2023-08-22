Location managers of Hollywood blockbusters visit South Estonia

Participants received important instructions and tips on how to cooperate with foreign productions and what are the needs of location managers of major films.

«Hosting the top experts of the film world was inspiring in many ways for both the Tartu Film Fund and the team that organized this entire trip. We had the opportunity to look behind the scenes of Hollywood films and understand how work is done in the search for shooting locations and what we have to offer in order to meet the expectations and needs that major films have coming to the region,» Tartu Film Fund manager Kulli Hansen said.

«The professionalism of the guests stood out at every step -- from the very different photos that were taken of South Estonia and Tartu, to the open sharing of their experiences and knowledge with Estonian location managers. Further cooperation with Hollywood film experts is absolutely possible, but for such large projects, we not only represent South Estonia, but all of Estonia and the Baltics. I'm glad that through this project we strengthened our ties with the Viru Film Fund and the Estonian Film Institute on the one hand and with Latvian and Lithuanian film organizations on the other -- we are now creating a mutually supportive network,» she added.